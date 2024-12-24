Watch: Behind-the-scenes clip of Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special teases return

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas day special has been teased in new behind-the-scenes footage.

The BBC programme provides a glimpse into tomorrow’s (December 25) episode, giving eagle-eyed viewers a preview of what’s to come.

The show’s stars all shared a similar sentiment, finding the production of the episode - the show’s last hurrah - both joyous and saddening.

Airing on BBC One from 9 pm on 25 December, the new episode is said to tie up the series with every character getting their moment.