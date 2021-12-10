Watch live as crowd protests outside London court against Julian Assange ruling

Protesters have gathered outside a court in London to demonstrate after the United States was successful in its appeal to have Julian Assange extradited to the country.

Assange, 50, is wanted in the US on allegations of a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’s publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

US authorities brought a High Court challenge against a January ruling by then-district judge Vanessa Baraitser that Assange should not be sent to the US.