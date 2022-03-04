Watch live as soldiers patrol Kyiv after Russia seizes Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Watch a live view of Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv as the attacks from Russia continue.

The country has been under attack with missiles and shells hitting various cities, with hundreds losing their lives as a result.

According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 547,982 Ukrainians have fled to Poland, 139,686 to Hungary, 97,827 to Moldova, 72,200 to Slovakia, 51,261 to Romania, 47,800 to Russia and 357 to Belarus.

