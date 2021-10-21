Big John, the largest-ever triceratops skeleton, is to go under the hammer today.

The 66 million-year-old largest triceratops skeleton ever unearthed at eight metres long is expected to fetch up to €1.5 million at Paris’ Drouot auction house.

Big John’s skeleton is 60 per cent complete and was unearthed in South Dakota in 2014.

He lived during the Upper Cretaceous period, the final era of dinosaurs, and died in a floodplain.

The mud he was buried in kept him very well preserved.

A horn injury near his cranium suggests he got into at least one nasty fight.

