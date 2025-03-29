Watch: Russia launches 170 drones at Ukrainian cities, Kyiv claims

Footage shows the moment Russia reportedly attacked Ukraine with more than 170 drones on Friday night (March 28).

Kyiv claimed that over half of the drones were Iranian-made, targeting Ukrainian towns and cities, killing four people and injuring 19 in Dnipro.

A video posted to X by president Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (March 29) shows flames and smoke billowing into the sky, with Dnipro’s streets strewn with glass and rubble.

In the post, Mr Zelensky accused Vladimir Putin of "mocking global peace efforts" and "committing acts of terror" despite US attempts to broker a ceasefire.

“Diplomacy can work, but only when backed by actions that strengthen our warriors and deprive the occupiers of resources,” Mr Zelensky said.