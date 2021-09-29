CCTV captured the moment Wayne Couzens lured Sarah Everard into his car after arresting her for a fake Covid breach.

Multiple angles captures the 33-year-old standing on the pavement alongside the serving Metropolitan PC moments before he kidnapped her.

Couzens, who was wearing his police belt containing handcuffs, produces his warrant card after claiming Sarah had breached Covid restrictions.

Moments later, a couple driving past saw Couzens placing the marketing executive in handcuffs.

Couzens then drove for 80 miles from London to Kent at the start of a “lengthy ordeal” that led “inexorably to her rape and murder".