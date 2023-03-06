Surveillance footage captures Wayne Couzens car on two evenings when he exposed himself to two women at a fast food restaurant in Kent days before he abducted Sarah Everard.

The former Metropolitan Police officer was sentenced to 19 months in prison on Monday, 6 March, after pleading guilty to three charges of indecent exposure.

Three further counts of indecent exposure will lie on file.

Couzens, 50, is already serving a whole life jail sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of the marketing executive in March 2021.

