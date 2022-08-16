Floodwater pools in south Wales as motorists struggle to navigate roads

Motorists struggled to navigate as torrential downpours sent floodwater pooling on Welsh roads on Tuesday, 16 August.

Footage shows cars driving through a road that was inundated with water in Port Talbot.

The Met Office issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for Wales and England, valid through to midnight, and warned that conditions could pose a danger to life.

The heavy downpours marked the end of a heatwave which saw an extended dry spell across the UK.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.