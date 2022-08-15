Thunderstorm: Cornwall roundabout submerged by pooling floodwater after downpour

A roundabout in Cornwall became submerged by floodwater during a yellow thunderstorm warning on Monday, 15 August.

Footage recorded by Oliver Dobbs shows pooling water gather by the Trafalgar roundabout in Truro after a downpour of rain.

The Met Office had issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for the UK, with "torrential downpours" leading to "spray and sudden flooding" in places.

An amber warning was also in place in southwest England on Monday.

