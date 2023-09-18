Dorset house engulfed in flames after lightning strikes during thunderstorm

A house in Corfe Mullen, Dorset, was engulfed in flames after it was struck by lightning in the early hours of Monday, 18 September.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said they dealt with a property fire off Wimborne Road in the village, which created lots of smoke in the area.

Officials urged residents to keep windows closed while they attended the blaze.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for southeast England until 6am on Monday as thunderstorms hit Dorset.