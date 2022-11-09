Transformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida

Tropical Storm Nicole brought high-speed winds and pounding rain to Florida as it made landfall on the coast on Wednesday, 9 November.

These clips reportedly show the explosion of a local transformer at Flamingo Point.

The first video shows the incident from a distance, with the second shot showing a close-up view.

National Hurricane Center officials are expecting Nicole to strengthen to hurricane strength on Wednesday night.

Three to five inches of rain is expected as the soon-to-be 75mph hurricane makes its way across Florida and into Georgia.

