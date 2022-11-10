Floridian homes flooded as Tropical Storm Nicole wreaks havoc

Floridians have been struck by winds of up to 75 mph and heavy rain as Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early on Thursday, 10 November.

This footage shows the severity of the flooding in Port Orange, where homes have been inundated with floodwater.

Nicole is forecast to wreak havoc in coastal areas which are still reeling from the last major storm just six weeks ago.

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral are under threat from the storm.

