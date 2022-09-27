Lightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane Ian

Lightning flashed across the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Ian made its way towards the United States on Tuesday, 27 September.

Florida residents have been preparing for the incoming category three storm, which is expected to intensify before it hits the state, with a change that it could become a category four.

The hurricane will pass west of the Florida Keys later on Tuesday and approach the west coast the following day, bringing winds of up to 140mph.

