Watch moment Hurricane Ian storm surge floods Florida island

Dramatic time-lapse footage from a traffic camera shows the moment a storm surge flooded a road in Sanibel Island, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in the state today, 28 September.

Eight million people were in the bullseye of the storm, which had strengthened to just shy of a monstrous Category 5 status, packing winds of 155mph.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has told people to prepare for a "nasty two days."

