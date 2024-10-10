Hurricane Milton floods Florida beachside pools in matter of hours

A Florida beach resort's poolside was flooded in a matter of hours as Hurricane Milton arrived in the state on Wednesday, 9 October.

Pink Shell Resort and Marina's pool was submerged as the Category 3 hurricane brought huge waves and strong winds with heavy rainfall.

Portions of Florida have been devastated by the storm, with "Multiple deaths” after dozens of tornadoes spawned in St Lucie County, county Sheriff Keith Pearson said.

After landfall, Milton weakened to a Category 1 hurricane and started to move off Florida’s east coast.