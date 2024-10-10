Inside Hurricane Milton’s 28-foot waves as storm approached Florida

Drone footage shows a 28-foot-high wave inside Hurricane Milton as the powerful storm passed through the Gulf of Mexico before arriving into Florida on Wednesday, 9 October.

Footage recorded by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) device shows the wave forming with wind gusts of almost 76mph approximately 40 nautical miles from the centre of Milton.

Milton made landfall on Florida's western coast, close to Siesta Key, as a Category 3 hurricane with 120mph sustained winds.

It was later downgraded to a Category 1 with 85mph winds.