Puppies stranded in floods saved by firefighters in India

Stranded puppies were rescued by firefighters in India after torrential rain triggered flooding last Thursday (30 November).

Emergency services moved the animals to safety after they became stuck in a flooded house in Red Hills, Chennai.

The dogs were put inside a bucket and transported in a boat.

It comes as Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall on the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, 5 December, the country's weather office said.

Sustained winds of 90-100km/h (56-62 mph) are expected.