A flash of lightning struck the Statue of Liberty in the same week a powerful earthquake rocked New York City.

Photographer Dan Martland captured the extraordinary image on Wednesday, 3 April, during a storm two days before the quake hit.

The image shows a bolt of lightning appearing to emerge from the iconic 46-metre-tall figure's torch.

Mr Martland explained how he captured the photograph in a post on social media.

"I usually track the weather with apps and head out if it's looking good," he said.

"I've had times where I've been out for eight hours and got nothing. Today was only an hour."