Statue of Liberty camera captures 4.8-magnitude earthquake

The moment a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit the New York City area was captured by cameras mounted on the Statue of Liberty by EarthCam.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which happened Friday morning, was near Lebanon, New Jersey. Shaking was felt from Boston to Delaware and a ground stop was ordered at airports across region.

Those who felt the rumbles of the earthquake quickly took to social media to discuss their experiences and make light of the situation.

According to the Fire Department of New York, there were no initial reports of damage.