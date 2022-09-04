Flood-struck Pakistan cries out for help as aid remains insufficient

Flood-struck victims in Pakistan cried out for help amid a rising death toll as 33 million displaced people scrambled over insufficient aid.

Pakistan‘s National Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday (3 September) that at least 1,290 people have died in the monsoon rains that have swept the country.

This Al Jazeera report reveals the level of desperation among those impacted, with one man telling the camera crew, “we’re going to set ourselves on fire here. If we don’t eat, for sure we will burn ourselves.”

