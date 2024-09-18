Volunteers created a human chain to distribute sandbags along Poland’s Oder river as flooding reached its peak on Wednesday, 18 September.

It came as central Europe experienced the worst floods in at least two decades, with a trail of destruction from Storm Boris left from Romania to Poland and the deaths of at least 23 people.

Rivers overflowed and embankments threatened to break under the strain of the floodwaters after the storm unleashed a month’s worth of rain in just 24 hours.