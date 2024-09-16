Apocalyptic orange skies covered Portugal on Monday, 16 September, as the country battled a series of wildfires that have prompted evacuations and stopped trains.

Day turned to night as heavy smoke obscured the sun in Albergaria-a-Velha, Aviero.

The province is battling a fire that has, according to the LUSA news agency, burned homes.

Blazes on the outskirts of the town have forced the evacuation of local residents and their pets.

Extinguishing the fire has been a challenge due to a drought, tinder dry temperatures and high winds.

Spain is expected to send aircraft to help tackle the fires.