Police find driver using shoe laces to operate windscreen wipers

An uninsured driver used shoe laces to operate his windscreen wipers during Storm Bert’s severe weather on Saturday, 23 November.

Staffordshire Police shared footage of the individual’s “creative” solution on social media after pulling the driver over.

“The lack of licence and insurance takes matters to another level,” the force said.

Footage showed the windscreen wipers being operated with the material used to try and secure them in place.

The car was seized by police and the driver was reported for using a vehicle without docs and in a dangerous condition.