London building partially collapses and damages vehicles during Storm Henk

A London building partially collapsed onto a street, damaging vehicles, during Storm Henk on Tuesday, 2 January.

Part of the derelict property's first-floor exterior wall fell onto the road and one parked car, but no-one was injured, London Fire Brigade said.

Firefighters said they attended more than 200 incidents related to Storm Henk on Tuesday including fallen trees, signage and roofing in precarious positions and flooding.

The fire brigade said they received almost 1,000 calls which is around double an average day in London.