Tropical Storm Hilary crumbles road in California as heavy rain hits state

Part of a road in Santa Clarita, California, collapsed into storm water after Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in the state on Sunday, 20 August.

Santa Clarita City officials posted footage on Twitter/X showing part of the concrete crumbling as water gushes.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Santa Clarita, Los Angeles, and Glendale until at least 3am on Monday.

Residents were urged to move to higher ground immediately and to avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.