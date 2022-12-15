Ominous skies loom over Louisiana as tornados kill at least three

At least three people have been killed as more than 20 tornados truck Louisiana over a 24-hour period, according to officials.

This footage shows the ominous scene as dark skies loomed overhead with a twister whirling in the distance.

Governor John Bel Edwards said 21 tornados had hit the state by Wednesday, 14 December.

Dozens of people have been injured amid the severe weather and thousands of people have been left without power.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.