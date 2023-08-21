Tropical Storm Hilary moves into Southern California on satellite footage

Satellite footage shows the moment Tropical Storm Hilary moved into the southwest of the United States on Sunday, 20 August.

The storm was previously classed as a Category 4 hurricane but weakened as it hit Mexico.

“Life-threatening” floods have hammered California after Hilary - the first tropical storm to hit the state since 1997 - made its way up the West Coast.

Officials have warned Los Angeles and San Diego to shelter away from the flooding in a tropical storm warning.