Powerful Typhoon Yagi wreaks havoc in Vietnam as airports closed

Typhoon Yagi unleashed devastation on Vietnam after making landfall in the north of the country on Saturday, 7 September.

Authorities say the extreme weather has killed at least four people and injured 78 others.

Yagi has been described by Vietnamese meteorological officials as “one of the most powerful typhoons in the region over the past decade.”

It made its way to the Southeast Asian country after it left three people dead and nearly a hundred others injured in the Chinese province of Hainan.