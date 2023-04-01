More than 20 dead as tornadoes strike South and Mid West America

At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured as tornadoes swept across the Midwest and South on Friday.

Almost 60 twisters were spotted in seven different states in the last 24 hours, according to ABC News, with severe damages reported across Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.

The most deaths were clustered in Arkansas, where tornadoes touched down in the cities of Wynne and North Little Rock, killing five.

Little Rock mayor Frank Scott told CNN the “impact is devastating,” with more than 30,000 without power.

