Wes Streeting was confronted with old tweets he made opposing Donald Trump’s last state visit, after Keir Starmer yesterday (27 February) presented the US president with a royal invitation for a second UK visit.

Good Morning Britain host Adil Ray accused the health secretary of ‘rolling out the red carpet’ in an apparent u-turn after writing on X in 2017: “Trump is such an odious, sad, little man. Imagine being proud to have that as your President,” and signing a 2019 petition to block Trump’s state visit.

Starmer described the latest invitation as ‘historic’ - US presidents have not traditionally been offered state visits in their second term - and hailed Trump’s 2019 visit as a ‘tremendous success’.