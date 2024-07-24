Watch: Breaching whale capsizes boat after landing on top of it in Portsmouth Harbor

Watch as a breaching whale capsizes a boat after landing on top of it in Portsmouth Harbor in New Hampshire.

Brothers Colin and Wyatt Yager from Eliot, Maine were enjoying their first fishing trip on Tuesday (23 July), nearby when they captured the incredible moment.

One of the men on the boat jumped off just in time, but another got pushed under when the whale came down.

Thankfully he was able to get to the surface quickly and was helped to safety by the Wyatt brothers.