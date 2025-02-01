White House targets Selena Gomez over 'crying' video

The White House has hit out at Selena Gomez in a new video responding to the singer crying about deportations in a recently-deleted social media post.

In a new video, Donald Trump’s administrated blasted the singer for filming herself crying over deportations of undocumented immigrants.

The official White House post, titled “Moms of Victims of Illegal Aliens SLAM Selena Gomez: You Didn’t Cry for Our Daughters,” was posted on Friday (31 January).

It includes parts of Gomez’s original video, edited alongside reaction interviews with three women whose children were allegedly killed by undocumented people.