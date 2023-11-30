White lion cubs born in Venezuela with less than 200 left in the world

Three white lion cubs were born in Venezuela on Wednesday 29 November.

They’re the first white lions to be born in Venezuela after four white lions arrived in the country in 2022.

The trio’s births represent a promising contribution to an endangered species with a few hundred left in the world and even fewer in the wild.

White lions are a genetic rarity and incredibly beautiful but have been victims of the notorious ‘canned hunting’ industry, which sees animals ‘speed bred’ in captivity for the sole purpose of being hunted.