Whoopi Goldberg urges Liz Cheney to run 2024 campaign and stop Trump

Whoopi Goldberg has urged Liz Cheney to run a third-party campaign and stop former President Donald Trump from potentially being re-elected.

The View host made her opinions very well-known on Thursday’s show (11 January) when speaking with the former Wyoming representative.

The actress told Ms Cheney: “If he [Trump] ever gets in again we’ll never have any more elections.

“There will be no more. He will stop it, and he’s very clear about that. He wants to be dictator for life. OK? So I wonder would you ever consider, please? Would you, please, consider being that person?”