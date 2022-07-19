Firefighters battle wildfire approaching homes in Catalonia

Firefighters battled a raging wildfire that was approaching homes in Catalonia in the early hours of Monday, 18 June.

This video shows crews fighting the rising flames in Port de Vilomara, in the province of Barcelona.

Local emergency services said the fire, which had spread to over 1,200 hectares (2,965 acres), led to the evacuation of local residents.

Two planes and six helicopters assisted with the containment efforts.

Temperatures had risen to over 40C in the area, increasing with it the risk of wildfires.

