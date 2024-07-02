Tourists shelter in stadium after wildfire causes evacuations on Greek island of Kos

Greek firefighters battled a blaze on the island of Kos for a second day on Tuesday (2 July), as hundreds of tourists and locals who had been forced to evacuate overnight returned to their hotels and homes.

As the wildfire reached the seaside village of Kardamaina overnight, people took refuge in a sports centre and other venues.

The blaze had abated by Tuesday morning, letting people return, and there was no damage to buildings, according to Christos Efstratiou, deputy governor for the Dodecanese islands.

Dozens of fires broke out across Greece, including two close to the capital, Athens, over the weekend.