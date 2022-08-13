Wind creates twisting 'firenado' as heatwave sweeps across France

Strong winds created a firenado as a forest fire continues to burn more than 18,000 acres in Gironde France.

Footage of the deadly phenomena was shared by the Sapeurs-pompiers de la Marne, capturing the forest fire being spread further as gusts of wind swirled flames across the parched land.

According to officials on August 12, around 7,400 hectares of land has burned in the South-Western department of France.

Firefighters from Germany, Romania, Greece, Poland, and Austria joined efforts to contain the fire which has so far seen 10,000 people evacuated from the area.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here