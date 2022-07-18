Wildfire breaks out in Birmingham country park following UK heatwave

A wildfire has broken out in a country park in Birmingham.

The footage, recorded from a nearby golf course, shows plumes of smoke rising from the treeline in Lickey Hills.

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue advised those nearby to stay away, as 12 fire engines had been dispatched to fight what they described as ‘a large fire’.

This comes as the UK enters the first day of a heatwave expected to break all national records for high temperatures.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.