Winston Churchill’s grandson Lord Nicholas Soames says Palestine protests planned for Armistice Day “must be allowed”.

Speaking on LBC, Lord Somaes said: "A lot of people died during the war to assert freedom.

"And because you may not agree or disagree with their views and because it is very contentious and very difficult, it's going to put tremendous strain on the police, I think it must be allowed to go ahead.”

Lord Soames added: “Ninety percent of those people are not there to make trouble.

"They're there to express a deeply held view. And I think it must be allowed to go ahead and I think it would be a great mistake to play politics with it."