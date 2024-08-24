Independent TV
Pensioner, 90, fears he won’t survive winter due to fuel payment cuts
A pensioner facing a fuel winter payment cut fears he won’t survive the winter.
Roy William Roots, 90, is among the estimated 10 million pensioners facing a cut to their £200 or £300 winter fuel payment.
During an interview with Sky News on Friday (23 August), Mr Roots said he will have to only shower once a week or cook food for three or four days instead of two.
Mr Roots said: “It makes me feel horrible.
“Do I cook or do I have my heating on?”
