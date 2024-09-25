Sir Keir Starmer refused four times to apologise to pensioners for cutting winter fuel payments during an interview with Good Morning Britain.

The prime minister sat down with Susanna Reid at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

“Would you like to take this opportunity to say sorry?” the presenter asked.

“I am really concerned that we have been put in this position,” Sir Keir responded.

The question was then repeated another three times but was not directly answered.

“I promised we would stabilise the economy,” the PM responded, suggesting the people who should be apologising are the previous government.