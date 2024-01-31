Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort has hit out at Joe Biden, describing him as a “cut-out” President.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on Tuesday (30 January), Mr Belfort said: “If he [Biden] worked for me, I would put him in a nursing home.”

When asked about the 81-year-old, Mr Belfort said: I don’t even think he’s President. He’s like a cut-out. I have friends from all over the world asking me ‘What is wrong with your country?’”

Mr Belfort said his opinions “are not about” Biden’s age. He added: “My mom is 91 and she can run rings around many 50-year-olds.”