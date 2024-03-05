Woman left dangling upside down after getting caught in shop shutter

A woman was left dangling upside down after her coat got caught in a shop’s security shutters.

She is seen standing outside the Best One premises in Tonteg, near Cardiff, waiting for it to open on Monday 4 March.

But as the electric shutters were lifted, the back of her jacket got snagged and she was pulled into the air.

The woman didn’t let go of her shopping trolley bag and was left hanging for an agonising 12 seconds before a shop worker dashed out to her rescue.

He grabbed hold of her and lowered her to the ground.

While the woman appeared shaken, she was unharmed.