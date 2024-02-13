A woman who has had cancer five times is celebrating with tough exercise challenges after being told she is free of the disease after 35 years.

Grandmother Natalie Yates-Bolton has suffered two bouts of Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has also had breast cancer on three occasions.

In total, the 57-year-old has endured 11 operations, 30 sessions of chemotherapy and 55 rounds of radiotherapy.

Now, the senior lecturer in nursing at the University of Salford has been told she is cancer-free after spending several years on a type of targeted cancer drug called palbociclib (Ibrance).

Mrs Yates-Bolton, who has always been determined to live life to the full, is now setting herself new exercise challenges.