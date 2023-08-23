Woman found chained to floor of Kentucky home rescued by police

This is the moment police officers rescued a woman found screaming and chained to the floor of a house in Kentucky.

Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department received calls from neighbours in the area on 16 August.

When they arrive at the scene they hear and see the woman in distress from a second-story window. The officers attempt to make forced entry through the main door of the house.

Footage shows officers then climbing up to the room where the woman was found with a chain around her neck, secured by a master lock, which is bolted to the floor with screws.

The woman was rescued by officers. A suspect was arrested two days later.