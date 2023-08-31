An elderly woman was knocked to the ground and her pet labradoodle savagely attacked by an out-of-control dog in the street

The 76-year-old had been walking her dog when a bull-type breed charged at them on Somerset Road, in Handsworth, Birmingham at around 7.45pm on August 4.

CCTV footage, released by West Midlands Police, captured the out-of-control dog knock the woman off her feet as it lunged towards her before viciously savaging her pet.

The woman, who spent four days in hospital as a result of the terrifying attack, was left with a leg and head injury while her dog suffered a puncture wound to the neck.