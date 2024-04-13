Woman has to have mouth wired shut after brutal attack on Venice canal

A woman who had to have her mouth wired shut following a brutal attack as she walked home has spoken of her ordeal.

Mary Klein had several of her teeth knocked out during the stranger attack last Saturday (6 April). The 54-year-old told Fox 11 News yesterday (12 April): "He tried to kill me.

“I feel very blessed. I could have died. "

Mrs Klein believes she was the first of two women attacked last Saturday.

A 29-year-old man remains in police custody following the attack.