Elderly woman pulled from burning vehicle by heroic Michigan police officer

Police in Michigan have released a video of a heroic officer rescuing an elderly woman from a burning pickup truck on Saturday, 16 December.

Dash-cam footage shows Officer Cameron Rieper of the Fraser Police Department pulling the unidentified woman out of the vehicle, which was stuck in a ditch after veering off the road.

Officer Reiper said that the woman was confused and kept grabbing the steering wheel when he tried to pull her to safety.

The elderly woman was taken to hospital, where she was admitted and treated for minor injuries.