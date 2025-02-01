Watch the bizarre moment a woman who taunted police by posting “hey guys” on her own wanted appeal is caught hiding under a pile of children’s toys.

Video footage captured by Great Manchester Police officers shows the 22-year-old lying down beside a baby’s cot, covered in soft toys and a baby bouncer.

The woman was arrested at a property in the Fallowfield area of Manchester on suspicion for failing to appear at court for three counts of assault of an emergency worker, drugs offences and theft.

She was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and remains in custody for questioning by detectives.