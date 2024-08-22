Tiger lunges at zoo visitor after she jumps enclosure fence

A woman jumped a fence to try and touch an endangered Bengal tiger in an enclosure at a New Jersey zoo, video shows.

Footage released by Bridgeton Police appeared to show the woman sticking her hand through the fence inches away from the animal at Cohanzick Zoo.

Authorities said the person “enticed the tiger at the interior fence” and was almost injured.

Cohanzick Zoo’s tigers are separated from visitors by a tall wire fence, with a shorter wooden fence close to it alongside walking paths.